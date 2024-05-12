Advertisement

Pankhuri Awasthy is celebrating her first Mother's Day today, May 12, and on this occasion, the actress recalled the time when she and her husband Gautam Rode thought of the actress suffering from a miscarriage. In a recent interview, the actress candidly talked about her postpartum depression.

When Pankhuri Awasthy learned about her pregnancy

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pankhuri opened up about her reaction when she got to know about twins. The actress recalled suffering from pain and bleeding, "we thought we were going towards a miscarriage and we both were really scared." She added that her doctor was very dramatic because while she was doing the checkup, he said, "Oh boy" which scared the couple. "I was like ‘Let’s be prepared for the worst’. Then my doctor said ‘I can’t congratulate you’ and I was like ‘Okay,'" she continued.

However, while she was busy with her reactions, the doctor told them that he needed to congratulate them twice. On hearing this, the couple was surprised and couldn't hold back their tears. "It was so overwhelming that I was crying when I was lying on the bed for a checkup,” she concluded.

The actress also mentioned that all her life she manifested to have twins and wanted to have girl and boy twins. So when she welcomed twin babies - a girl and a boy - it was quite "unreal to believe".

There’s a feeling that I’ll never be this person again: Pankhuri Awasthy

In the same interview, the actress opened up about postpartum depression and said psychological well-being is also important post-delivery. "Suddenly there’s too much, you’re not yourself, you have a lot of responsibility," she added. Besides this, the feeling of "never being this person again" and the need to get back to work add to postpartum.

Pankhuri and Gautam welcomed their twin babies on July 26, 2023. Later, they named their baby boy, Raditya and a baby girl, Radhya.