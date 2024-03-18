Advertisement

Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production has terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. The production house currently has two successful shows airing on Star Plus-- "Anupamaa" and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe’s contract terminated

Some recent events have prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi. Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain.

Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement. In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has terminated them. Replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly.

What do we know more about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2009) began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing Akshara and Naitik. The legacy continued with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan portraying Naira and Kartik. The third generation witnessed the dynamic duo of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as Akshara and Abhimanyu.

With the leap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai introduced a fresh cast to carry the legacy forward. Lead actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, who portrayed Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively, bid adieu to the show, making way for new faces.

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami took over as the lead. Samridhii Shukla's character, Abhira, is the daughter of Abhinav and Akshara. Actress Preeti portrays the older Akshara. The show also welcomed new faces like Shruti Rawat, Shruti Ulfat, and Sandeep Rajora into the fold post-leap.