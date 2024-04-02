×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Aadujeevitham Box Office Day 5: Prithviraj's Film Registers A Decline Of Nearly 30 Percent

Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham has shattered records, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to amass ₹50 crore worldwide.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham poster
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Blessy's survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has stormed into theatres with resounding success. Aadujeevitham has shattered records, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to amass ₹50 crore worldwide. The film embarked on its theatrical journey with an impressive domestic nett collection of ₹7.6 crore on Thursday, as per Sacnilk. Despite a slight dip on Friday with earnings of ₹6.25 crore, Aadujeevitham bounced back vigorously, witnessing a 24 per cent surge on Saturday with ₹7.75 crore. Sunday marked the pinnacle of its success, securing a whopping ₹9.17 crore, bringing its total domestic nett to ₹30.77 crore on its first weekend.

Aadujeevitham still | Image: IMDb

 

Aadujeevitham witnesses a dip in its Monday collections

As per Sacnilk, Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham witnessed a downward trend on Monday. The film collected ₹5.25 crore on its fifth day at the box office, bring its total collection to ₹35.55 crore nett. In its home turf of Kerala, Aadujeevitham has dominated the market, boasting an overall occupancy rate of 82.25 per cent on Monday. From morning to evening shows, the film's occupancy soared. On Sunday, the film's producers announced Aadujeevitham's achievement of surpassing the ₹50 crore mark worldwide.

Aadujeevitham still | Image: IMDb

 

The film's success is even more remarkable when compared to recent releases like Tillu Square, Crew, Godzilla and others. Aadujeevitham's performance far exceeds that of director Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys, the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Aaadujeevitham to dethrone Manjummel Boys?

As Aadjeevitham sets its sights on dethroning Manjummel Boys and claiming the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film, the journey ahead remains challenging due to several other releases. With its gripping storyline, Aadujeevitham appears poised to achieve this monumental feat. However, the film is facing a stiff competiton from the Telugu film Tillu Square. The movie emerged as a sleeper hit over the weekend and in just three days the film earned over ₹30 crore in India.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:20 IST

