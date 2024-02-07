Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Adivi Sesh's Humble Gesture Towards Suhas At Ambajipeta Marriage Band Pre-release Event Goes Viral

Adivi Sesh recently attended the pre-release event for the Suhas starrer Ambajipeta Marriage Band, which saw him make a humble statement for the budding actor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh | Image:X
Actor Suhas, who was last seen in 2023 release Manu Charitra, is currently gearing up for the release of his next project, Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The makers of the film, who are extensively promoting their project, recently hosted a pre-release event. The chief guest for the same, was Adivi Sesh. The Goodachari actor is now making the new for his humble words for Suhas at the event.

Adivi Sesh's kind words for Suhas


Adivi Sesh attended the pre-release event for Ambajipeta Marriage Band, as the chief guest. Giving a shoutout to the film, Adivi Sesh also had some kind words to share for actor Suhas. Sesh stated how he expects Suhas to attend his pre-release event the same way that Sesh has attended Suhas' pre-release event.

The simple gesture was a subtle indication at Sesh's belief that Suhas' stardom will only increase from this point onwards. Ambajipeta Marriage Band will release in theatres on February 2.

Team Ambajipeta Marriage Band affirm faith in their film


Taking the stage at the event, Suhas himself expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to star in the film. The actor also referred to his efforts in the movie as a career best for him. Suhas said, "It’s a dream come true moment working under the Geetha Arts banner. I will talk more about our actors during the success meet. I have immense confidence that the film will succeed at the box office. I gave my best performance to date in Ambajipeta Marriage Band."

Producer SKN, who has watched the film multiple times, added, "Box-office sites write tier 1, tier 2, tier 3. I believe Suhas will soon be a tire for the Telugu Film Industry. On February 2nd, Ambajipeta Marriage Band will become a brand, and it’s going to massively resound in all centres".

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:14 IST

