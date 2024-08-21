Published 23:17 IST, August 21st 2024

Allu Arjun Ends Rift Rumours With Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar, Confirms No Delay In Release

Allu Arjun & Sukumar were guests at the pre-release event of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. They excited the audiences with the camaraderie amid rumours of a rift.