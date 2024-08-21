sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Poland | #JusticeforAbhaya | Bharat Bandh | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |

Published 23:17 IST, August 21st 2024

Allu Arjun Ends Rift Rumours With Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar, Confirms No Delay In Release

Allu Arjun & Sukumar were guests at the pre-release event of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. They excited the audiences with the camaraderie amid rumours of a rift.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Allu Arjun and Sukumar at Maruti Nagar Subrahmanyam pre-release event
Allu Arjun and Sukumar at Maruti Nagar Subrahmanyam pre-release event | Image: Allu Arjun Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:17 IST, August 21st 2024