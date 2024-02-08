Advertisement

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited pan-India films starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The makers of the film have confirmed that Pushpa 2 will be released on Independence Day 2024. However, of late, rumours have been doing the rounds again that the release date of the Sukumar directorial may be pushed to avoid a clash with Bollywood biggie Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn. However, in the latest update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the clash is very much on as Pushpa 2 is not getting delayed.

Pushpa 2 vs Singham Again on Independence Day

The Independence Day 2024 clash is one to look out for as the third installment of Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty's commercially successful cop franchise is set to release on August 15. Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule had already locked the aforementioned date for the Allu Arjun starrer. However, talks on social media had hinted that one of the two titles should be postponed so that they don't eat into each other's business.

The hearsay gathered more buzz in the light of Dunki vs Salaar pre-Christmas clash which resulted in losses for both films, according to trade experts. Now, according to Taran Adarsh Pushpa 2 will be releasing on I-Day 2024 and will clash with Singham 3 if the latter sticks to its original release plans.

Will Indian 2 join the big clash?

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is also reportedly part of the Independence Day clash. The makers are yet to confirm its release date but there is a strong buzz surrounding the film hitting the big screens on August 15 alongside Singham 3 and Pushpa 2.

Whether or not the three-way clash will go down on I-Day remains to be seen but the box office will surely be heating up ahead of the film's reported releases.

