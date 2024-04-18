Advertisement

Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited movies this year. The film starring Allu Arjun in the title role is set for August 15 release and is expected to be a big winner at the box office in India and internationally. While the team has been hard at work shooting for the pan-India project, an update about the film's OTT release is here. The film will be available to stream on Netflix post its theatrical run. Reportedly, the OTT giant has bought Pushpa 2’s streaming rights for a whopping amount, setting a new record in OTT deals.

Pushpa 2 earns Rs 500 Cr before release

According to reports, Netflix has brought the Pushpa 2’s streaming rights for a mammoth Rs. 275 crores. If this is true, the film has secured the largest-ever OTT agreement for a Telugu film, marking an unprecedented milestone in the industry.

Keeping in mind that the Hindi rights of the Allu Arjun starrer were previously sold to AA Films for Rs 200 Crore and its earning from Telugu theatrical distribution, Pushpa 2 has already crossed the mark of Rs 500 Crore ahead of its release.

It is reported that Anil Thadani obtained the rights for the Sukumar directorial on an "advance basis." The film must make at least 400 crore nett in the core Hindi market to be considered safe. If not, the distributor must be paid back by the makers. Some initially dismissed the first instalment of Pushpa and misjudged its Hindi box office potential, but the Allu Arjun film stunned everyone by earning over 100 crores net.

What else do we know about Pushpa: The Rule?

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will be reprising their roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will hit the theatres on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

While the sequel to Pushpa is still being worked on, a third instalment in the franchise has already been teased by Allu Arjun at Berlinale. The actor had said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.”

There were rumours surrounding a third instalment in the franchise and whether or not there is a threequel being planned, Allu Arjun's comment has set the record straight with his statement.