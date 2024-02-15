Advertisement

Allu Arjun is all set to attend the Berlin Film Festival for the special screening of the 2021 blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The Pushpa 2 actor will reportedly engage with international filmmakers, producers, and interact with the international press on the sidelines of the event. Notably, Allu Arjun won a National Award for his character Pushparaj in the film.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise also featured actors Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Advertisement

The first instalment depicts the rise of a coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Pushpa franchise has become popular globally, courtesy of the enormous success of Pushpa: The Rise in countries such as Russia, the US, Gulf, Australia and the UK. Subsequently, there's a lot of excitement and anticipation for the film's sequel titled Pushpa 2 The Rule which is slated to hit the theatres on August 15.

Advertisement

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.