Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Ambajipeta Marriage Band: Another Low Budget Telugu Film Steals Spotlight, Witnesses Houseful Shows

Ambajipeta Marriage Band starring Suhas hit theaters on February 2. The film is expected to break even in its first weekend.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | Image:Ambajipeta Marriage Band
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ambajipeta Marriage Band, yet another small-budget Telugu film, is in the spotlight for its amazing performance at the box office. The film which is reportedly made on a budget of ₹5 crores opened to ₹1.3 crores and then saw a jump of 15.38% on its day 2, earning ₹1.5 crores. On Sunday, the film has already crossed ₹1 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ambajipeta Set To Cross 100K Ticket Sales

According to Aakashvaani, the film is reportedly set to cross the 100K ticket sales mark within the first weekend itself. Many houseful evening and night shows were reported across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday. Ambajipeta Marriage Band started on a good note on Sunday as well, hoping for a massive jump in collections. The good word of mouth for the film is working miracles at the box office.

What Do We Know About Ambajipeta Marriage Band?

Ambajipeta Marriage Band, written and directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikaneni, stars Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, and Goparaju Ramana in the lead roles. The film is an Emotional comedy-drama that unfolds in the quaint village of Ambajipeta in the East Godavari district.

When HanuMan Stole The Spotlight

It wasn't a very long time ago when another small-budget film HanuMan shocked many trade experts with its surprising box office win leaving behind big star films such as Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Naa Saami Ranga, Captain Miller, Merry Christmas, and Ayalaan among others despite a box office clash. The year 2024 has started on a very positive note for small-budget films that have taken over the box office game with their unique content. While HanuMan has crossed ₹290 crore mark in  20 days of its release, it needs to be seen if Ambajipete repeats the magic. The only difference is HanuMan released in multiple languages and Ambajipete is only available in Telugu. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

