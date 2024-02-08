Advertisement

Hanu Man which is a highly anticipated film, will be released on the 12th of this month. The team of Hanu Man held the film’s pre-release event majestically and it was attended by many celebrities. Rana Daggubati who is renowned for his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, was also present at the Mumbai press event for the pan-India superhero film. Rana introduced the lead actor, Teja Sajja, emphasising his roots in Telugu cinema.

Rana Daggubati talks about the impact of his film Baahubali on Indian cinema

Reflecting on his foray into Hindi cinema and Mumbai, Rana humorously mentioned his initial unease, followed by an appreciation for the media's welcoming nature in the city. Discussing the evolving landscape of pan-India films, he emphasised the earlier disconnect between different regional cinemas across the country. "We all are from Telugu cinema and if we talk about Telugu cinema, it is incomplete without our megastar Chiranjeevi. Teja played the role of a child artiste in his iconic film Indra, which made him a huge star."

“In Telugu cinema, everyone is a huge fan of Teja. He has been working in films since he was two and a half years old.” Talking about his association with Hindi cinema and Mumbai, Rana said, "Let me tell you, everyone in South India is really scared of the press people here. Jokes apart, I came here 10 years ago, not knowing anything, not even the language. But the media people are so so loving here."

Rana reminisced about Baahubali as a game-changer, breaking these boundaries and portraying India as a unified cinematic powerhouse. He expressed hope for the ongoing surge of pan-India films, foreseeing a future of increased integration and collaboration within India's diverse cinematic terrain.

The event witnessed Rana's insightful perspective on the transformative role of Baahubali in redefining India's cinematic identity. His remarks at the Hanu Man event shed light on the evolving narrative of Indian cinema, showcasing the growing resonance of pan-India films and their potential to bridge regional divides in the industry. "In the South, no one knew what was happening in Hindi cinema and vice versa. I knew cinema never had a boundary. So I started a little bit of work there and it needed one film. "'Baahubali' was the answer and it made everyone see India as a single cinematic nation. A lot more will happen now."

Hanu Man - All you need to know about the film

Prasanth Varma, known for Awe!, Zombie Reddy, and Kalki has directed the upcoming film set to hit screens on January 12 for Sankranthi. This multilingual venture aims for a global release in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. Composers Hari Gowra, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh handle the music. Teja's character transformation into an underdog-turned-savior is evident in the trailer. His commitment to the role includes avoiding other projects until the film's release, showcasing his dedication to the project.