English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Ram Charan To Play Lord Ram In Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman? Here's What We Know

Ram Charan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Game Changer, has reportedly agreed to audition for a major role in Jai Hanuman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Charan, who is currently gearing up for Game Changer, has reportedly agreed to audition for a major role in Jai Hanuman. For the unversed, Jai Hanuman is the sequel of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma.

Ram Charan to audition for Lord Ram's role in Jai Hanuman?

As per a report by GetsCinema, Ram Charam has agreed to audition for the role of Lord Ram in Jai Hanuman. He is one of the many celebrities who has been approached to star in Prasanth Varma's directorial. However, Ram Charan is yet to confirm the news.

 

Prasanth Varma has been looking forward to making Jai Hanuman a star-studded film. The director announced the sequel earlier this month and began the film's pre-production process. In a recent interview with greatandhra, Prasanth Varma revealed his plans for Jai Hanuman and stated that he wishes to cast Mahesh Babu in Jai Hanuman. He also revealed that he wants Chiranjeevi to play Lord Hanuman in Teja Sajja starrer sequel.

Prasanth Varma said, "I personally want Mahesh Babu to play the role of Sri Ram. Just like others, we have also done some edits in our office to see Mahesh Babu as Sri Ram. But let’s see how it works out."

Advertisement

 

If both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi star in Jai Hanuman, then it would mark their fifth collaboration together. Earlier, they starred together in Magadheera, Acharya, Khaidi No. 150 and Bruce Lee.

Advertisement

HanuMan's success

With a budget of ₹40 crore, Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan starring Teja Sajja grossed more than ₹250 crore worldwide. At a time when films with massive budgets underperform in terms of VFX and box office, the Telugu film has surprised everyone. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education25 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News26 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News34 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement