Ram Charan, who is currently gearing up for Game Changer, has reportedly agreed to audition for a major role in Jai Hanuman. For the unversed, Jai Hanuman is the sequel of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma.

Ram Charan to audition for Lord Ram's role in Jai Hanuman?

As per a report by GetsCinema, Ram Charam has agreed to audition for the role of Lord Ram in Jai Hanuman. He is one of the many celebrities who has been approached to star in Prasanth Varma's directorial. However, Ram Charan is yet to confirm the news.

Prasanth Varma has been looking forward to making Jai Hanuman a star-studded film. The director announced the sequel earlier this month and began the film's pre-production process. In a recent interview with greatandhra, Prasanth Varma revealed his plans for Jai Hanuman and stated that he wishes to cast Mahesh Babu in Jai Hanuman. He also revealed that he wants Chiranjeevi to play Lord Hanuman in Teja Sajja starrer sequel.

Prasanth Varma said, "I personally want Mahesh Babu to play the role of Sri Ram. Just like others, we have also done some edits in our office to see Mahesh Babu as Sri Ram. But let’s see how it works out."

If both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi star in Jai Hanuman, then it would mark their fifth collaboration together. Earlier, they starred together in Magadheera, Acharya, Khaidi No. 150 and Bruce Lee.

HanuMan's success

With a budget of ₹40 crore, Prasanth Varma's superhero film HanuMan starring Teja Sajja grossed more than ₹250 crore worldwide. At a time when films with massive budgets underperform in terms of VFX and box office, the Telugu film has surprised everyone.

