Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Chiranjeevi 'Overwhelmed' Ahead of 'Historic' Ram Mandir Consecration, Congratulates PM Modi

Chiranjeevi shared a post on his social media handle expressing his happiness on receiving the invitation to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid the celebs reaching Ayodhya for Ram Mandhir Pran Pratishtha, Chiranjeevi shared a lengthy note acknowledging the invitation to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol. The Megastar took to his social media handle to give a shout-out to PM Narendra Modi for doing the honours. In the note, he also revealed how his name is associated with Lord Hanuman.

A truly indescribable feeling: Chiranjeevi

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi began his note with these words, "Creating history. Evoking history. Everlasting in History. This is truly an overwhelming feeling. I consider this invitation a godsend opportunity to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya." Calling it a glorious chapter, he added, "when the excruciating wait of generations of Indians for over five hundred years is coming to fruition."

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back with Khaidi No 150; has he ended his political career for good?-Entertainment News , Firstpost
(A file photo of Chiranjeevi | Image: Instagram)

In the note, he revealed that Chiranjeevi was one of the names given to Lord Hanuman. Adding to it, he congratulated PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for doing the honours.

He signed off his note by writing, "Hearty Congratulations to each and every Indian on this momentous occasion! Looking forward to those golden moments tomorrow. Jai Shri Ram!"

Who's who of the film industry reach Ayodhya

Numerous celebs such as Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Vivek Oberoi and Shefali Shah, have checked in Ayodhya to attend the ceremony tomorrow, January 22. Celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Prabhas, are expected to land tomorrow before the ceremony. The event is expected to begin at 12:20 PM and continue till 1 PM.

What's next for Chiranjeevi

A few days ago, the star announced the title of his next project Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The cast of the project has been kept under wraps, but the makers have revealed that the sci-fi drama will be hitting the theatres next year during Sankranthi.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:32 IST

