sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 15:27 IST, October 11th 2024

Devara Director Koratala Siva Reveals 'Surprising Twists, Turns' For Janhvi's Character In Part 2

Koratala Siva, director and screenwriter who recently released his new movie Devara: Part 1 with stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, said that he is ready to put the next part of Devara , which he says will feature the actress more.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devara released on Sept 27
Devara released on Sept 27 | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:27 IST, October 11th 2024