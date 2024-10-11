Published 15:27 IST, October 11th 2024
Devara Director Koratala Siva Reveals 'Surprising Twists, Turns' For Janhvi's Character In Part 2
Koratala Siva, director and screenwriter who recently released his new movie Devara: Part 1 with stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, said that he is ready to put the next part of Devara , which he says will feature the actress more.
Devara released on Sept 27 | Image: IMDb
