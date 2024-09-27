sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 08:16 IST, September 27th 2024

Devara X Review: Netizens Praise Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan's Fight Scenes, Call The Film 'Next Baahubali'

Devara X Review: The film is headlined by Jr NTR and marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie released on Sept 27.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devara will release on September 27
Devara hit the big screens on September 27 | Image: Devara/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:16 IST, September 27th 2024