English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 01:06 IST

Devil On OTT: When and where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent, which released on December 29 in theatres, is gearing up to release on OTT.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devil trailer
Devil trailer | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s recently released film, Devil: The British Secret Agent, released on December 29. The film opened to mixed response but performed well at the box office. Helmed by Abhishek Nama and Naveen Medaram, the film has locked the OTT date.

When and where to watch Devil on OTT

The film's digital rights have been sold to Prime Video and will stream on January 14. The OTT platform announced that the spy-thriller will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting in Telugu and Tamil. Malayalam and Kannada dubs will be made available soon.

Telugu action-spy-thriller 'Devil- The British Secret Agent' to release on Nov 24
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

The film features Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington and Edward Sonnenblick, in pivotal roles.

Advertisement
Nandamuri Kalyanram: 'Devil: The British Secret Agent' carries a Sherlock Holmes kind of vibe | Telugu Movie News - Times of India
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

More about Devil: The British Secret Agent

The film is set during pre-Independence India, just nearing the end of the British Raj during the era of World War 2 in 1945. The movie is set in the area of what was then known as the Madras Presidency and features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a British spy solving some mystery. Agent Devil (played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) begins his investigation only to be tasked with another assignment by the British General to nab a mole leaking vital information to the INA Chief.

Advertisement
Devil: The British Secret Agent Movie: Showtimes, Review, Songs, Trailer, Posters, News & Videos | eTimes
(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

What's next for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be next seen in Pradeep Chikuluri's directorial tentatively titled NKR21. It is touted that the film also features Saiee Manjrekar in a lead role, and is said to be a milestone moment in the actor’s career. The film is set to release this year but the makers are yet to unveil the details and release date of the film.
 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement