Updated January 14th, 2024 at 01:06 IST
Devil On OTT: When and where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent, which released on December 29 in theatres, is gearing up to release on OTT.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s recently released film, Devil: The British Secret Agent, released on December 29. The film opened to mixed response but performed well at the box office. Helmed by Abhishek Nama and Naveen Medaram, the film has locked the OTT date.
When and where to watch Devil on OTT
The film's digital rights have been sold to Prime Video and will stream on January 14. The OTT platform announced that the spy-thriller will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting in Telugu and Tamil. Malayalam and Kannada dubs will be made available soon.
The film features Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington and Edward Sonnenblick, in pivotal roles.
Advertisement
More about Devil: The British Secret Agent
The film is set during pre-Independence India, just nearing the end of the British Raj during the era of World War 2 in 1945. The movie is set in the area of what was then known as the Madras Presidency and features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a British spy solving some mystery. Agent Devil (played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) begins his investigation only to be tasked with another assignment by the British General to nab a mole leaking vital information to the INA Chief.
Advertisement
What's next for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be next seen in Pradeep Chikuluri's directorial tentatively titled NKR21. It is touted that the film also features Saiee Manjrekar in a lead role, and is said to be a milestone moment in the actor’s career. The film is set to release this year but the makers are yet to unveil the details and release date of the film.
Advertisement
Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.