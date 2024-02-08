Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s recently released film, Devil: The British Secret Agent, released on December 29. The film opened to mixed response but performed well at the box office. Helmed by Abhishek Nama and Naveen Medaram, the film has locked the OTT date.

When and where to watch Devil on OTT

The film's digital rights have been sold to Prime Video and will stream on January 14. The OTT platform announced that the spy-thriller will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting in Telugu and Tamil. Malayalam and Kannada dubs will be made available soon.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

The film features Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington and Edward Sonnenblick, in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

More about Devil: The British Secret Agent

The film is set during pre-Independence India, just nearing the end of the British Raj during the era of World War 2 in 1945. The movie is set in the area of what was then known as the Madras Presidency and features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a British spy solving some mystery. Agent Devil (played by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) begins his investigation only to be tasked with another assignment by the British General to nab a mole leaking vital information to the INA Chief.

Advertisement

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

What's next for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be next seen in Pradeep Chikuluri's directorial tentatively titled NKR21. It is touted that the film also features Saiee Manjrekar in a lead role, and is said to be a milestone moment in the actor’s career. The film is set to release this year but the makers are yet to unveil the details and release date of the film.

