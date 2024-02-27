Advertisement

Dhanush has joined hands with National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula for his upcoming film tentatively titled D51. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi langauges in theatres. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was roped in to play the female lead in D51 and both the actors have begun shooting for the film. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, a video from the sets of D51 has leaked online.

Video from D51 sets goes viral

A video has surfaced online wherein Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen shooting for a key sequence in D51. In the video, Dhanush can be seen donning a brown shirt with matching pants while Rashmika wore a suit. A few second into the viral video, Rashmika can be seen departing from the area whilst holding Dhanush's hand. The leaked video has sparked concern among the netizens while the makers have yet not taken any action against the leaked footage. Check the video below:

About D51

D51 marks Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration with Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Nagarjuna Akkineni will make a cameo appearance in D51, which is also tentatively titled DNS. Aside from him, Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Dhanush's Telugu debut. Niketh Bommi will serve as Director of Photography, while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre will handle production design. The film will be directed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

D51 poster | Image: X

Back in January, Dhanush jetted off to Tirupati to begin shooting for his Telugu debut film D51. However, his arrival caused ruckus and a huge crowd gathered to catch his glimpse. However, the shooting of D51 was abruptly stopped in Tirupati after a police complaint was filed by locals regarding traffic movements.