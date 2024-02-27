English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's Leaked Video From D51 Sets Go Viral | Watch

A video has surfaced online wherein Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen shooting for a key sequence in D51. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush has joined hands with National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula for his upcoming film tentatively titled D51. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi langauges in theatres. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was roped in to play the female lead in D51 and both the actors have begun shooting for the film. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, a video from the sets of D51 has leaked online.

Video from D51 sets goes viral

A video has surfaced online wherein Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen shooting for a key sequence in D51. In the video, Dhanush can be seen donning a brown shirt with matching pants while Rashmika wore a suit. A few second into the viral video, Rashmika can be seen departing from the area whilst holding Dhanush's hand. The leaked video has sparked concern among the netizens while the makers have yet not taken any action against the leaked footage. Check the video below:

About D51

D51 marks Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration with Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Nagarjuna Akkineni will make a cameo appearance in D51, which is also tentatively titled DNS. Aside from him, Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Dhanush's Telugu debut. Niketh Bommi will serve as Director of Photography, while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre will handle production design. The film will be directed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Advertisement
D51 poster | Image: X

 

Back in January, Dhanush jetted off to Tirupati to begin shooting for his Telugu debut film D51. However, his arrival caused ruckus and a huge crowd gathered to catch his glimpse. However, the shooting of D51 was abruptly stopped in Tirupati after a police complaint was filed by locals regarding traffic movements. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tragic: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info9 minutes ago

  3. Netflix to no longer support Apple’s App Store’s in-app payments

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Disinformation Nation

    Initiatives11 minutes ago

  5. Zuckerberg to attend Anant Ambani's wedding bash

    Web Stories12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo