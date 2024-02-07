English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Dhanush Starrer Captain Miller Re-edited For Telugu Release, Updated Runtime Revealed

Dhanush's Captain Miller is gearing up for its Telugu release with a shorter runtime. This has ignited anticipation for unique twists in the plot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
Captain Miller | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush's much-anticipated period action drama, Captain Miller is set to finally release in Telugu on Republic Day after facing delays. The Telugu version was deferred during Sankranthi due to tough competition, while the Tamil version received positive audience feedback. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady.

Divergence in runtime of Captain Miller raises curiosity

A recent revelation by the makers has stirred curiosity among audiences. The Telugu version of Captain Miller will run for 149 minutes (2 hours and 29 minutes), differing from the Tamil version's 157 minutes (2 hours and 37 minutes). This runtime gap suggests modifications in the Telugu version, sparking interest in the transitions set to unfold on January 26.

The official X account of Asian Cinemas posted, “Experience the captain's jaw Dropping Action on big screens from January 26th with the updated Runtime of 2 Hours 29 Mins!! #CaptainMillerTelugu.” The Tamil version of the film is 2-hours-37-minutes long and it looks like the markers re-edited the Telugu version."

Telugu release strategy and delay reasons of the film

Due to the concurrent releases of Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga in Telugu for Pongal, Captain Miller's Telugu release was postponed. Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions are set to unveil the film on January 26, enhancing the Republic Day cinematic experience. The extended runtime update is anticipated to contribute to Captain Miller's box office success in the Telugu market.

Telugu release strategy and delay reasons of the film I Image: IMDb

Captain Miller, set in 1930s India during the pre-Independence era, narrates the revolutionary story of Analeesan, also known as Easa or Captain Miller (Dhanush). Despite being the brother of freedom fighter Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), Eesa chooses to join the British-Indian Army to earn respect. The film portrays the transformation of an idler into a revolutionary, witnessing atrocities against his people. With a stellar cast including Sundeep Kishan and RRR fame Edward Sonnenblick, the movie promises compelling storytelling and is complemented by GV Prakash Kumar's musical compositions.

Captain Miller's Telugu release on Republic Day I Image: IMDb

In summary, Captain Miller's delayed Telugu release on Republic Day, coupled with runtime differences and a captivating plot, fuels anticipation for the cinematic treat awaiting audiences. The film, adorned with a talented cast, is poised to make a significant impact on the Telugu box office.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:03 IST

