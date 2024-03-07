×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Did Vishwak Sen Turn Down A Role In Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next? Here's What We Know

Vishwak Sen has two big banner projects in his lineup, due to release in March. The actor however, has off-late turned down several keynote projects.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishwak Sen, Nandamuri Balakrishna
Vishwak Sen, Nandamuri Balakrishna | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Vishwak Sen is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Gaami. The film promises to feature a one-of-a-kind premise with the actor essaying the role of an Aghora. The film's trailer too, has caught the eye of many for its impactful narration. Amid the same, reports are now emerging about how the actor reportedly turned down the opportunity to star in what could have made for a keynote film in his career.

Did Vishwak Sen turn down Balayya?


Nandamuri Balakrishna's next, is reportedly being helmed by director Bobby, best known for his work in Waltair Veerayya which starred Padma Vibushan awardee Chiranjeevi. As per a recent Gulte report, Vishwak Sen had been extended an offer, to feature in a pivotal role for the same. Sen however, has turned down this alleged offer that came his way. 

Elaborating on the same, the report adds how Vishwak has in the past, expressed his desire to work with Balayya. The role he was offered however, was turned down by the actor as it did not meet his expectations in terms of impact. This decision however, has had no bearing on the Gaami star's personal equation with the veteran actor. Separately, besides Gaami, Vishwak Sen is also gearing up for the release of Gangs of Godavari, directed by Krishna Chaitanya.

Vishwak Sen says Gaami is for the layman


Off late, there have been reports fanning conjecture about the fact that Gaami is the upcoming Interstellar of the Telugu film industry. For the unversed, the Matthew McConaughey led sci-fi adventure film Interstellar, had emerged as a much decorated project in its time, also being awarded multiple big wins in the awards circuit. A recurring complaint offsetting its brilliance however, is its complicated plot traversing multiple timelines and worlds. Vishwak Sen however, was quick to cut down this conjecture, ratifying the fact that Gaami, is for the layman.

At a recent press event for the film, he said, "There is nothing like brain-teasing physics in Gaami. The film is made in such a way that even the layman would understand it without much stress. It’s going to be a fully understandable Telugu cinema but not like any Interstellar." Gaami will release in theatres on March 8. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

