Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Dil Raju Reveals Why Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Has Been Titled Family Star

Producer Dil Raju explained the reason behind naming the Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer film 'Family Star' at a recent event.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda file photo
Vijay Deverakonda file photo | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Family Star featuring Vijay Deverakonda is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Ahead of the film's release, producer Dil Raju explained why he and his team chose the title 'Family Star' for the film. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Dil Raju reveals why they named Vijay Deverakonda's latest film ‘Family Star’

Producer Dil Raju revealed the reason behind naming the Vijay Deverakonda starrer film 'Family Star' at an event. He said, "When we announced the title as Family Star, a few thought we were depicting Vijay as a star. I haven’t revealed the reason until now. I think most of the people here work hard to place their families in a reputable position. They all are Family Stars, and that’s what our film is about."

Dil Raju continued, "Like all the family films from our production house, Family Star has the Dil Raju brand written all over it. I am stating this again. We aren’t showing Vijay Deverakonda as a star." Meanwhile, Family Star will hit the big screens on April 5 and is directed by Parasuram Petla.

Vijay Deverakonda had prioritised Family Star over VD 12

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda currently has two films in his lineup of projects, Family Star, and the untitled VD 12. VD 12, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, had gone on floors, much ahead of Family Star. However, as soon as the actor signed on for the latter, he hit pause on VD 12 and allocated all his dates to the Parasuram directorial.

 

VD 12 pooja ceremony | Image: X

 

There had been reports of VD 12 being shelved for the unforeseen delay, something which lead to Sreeleela walking out of the film. However, the actress may just be coming back on board for the ₹100 crore spy thriller, if reports are to be believed.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 14:15 IST

