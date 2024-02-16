English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Emraan Hashmi Matches Adivi Sesh's Fees For Goodachari 2? Tiger 3 Actor's Whopping Salary Revealed

Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh was a big hit when it released in theatres back in 2018. Now, the film is returning with a sequel starring Emraan Hashmi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh (L), Emraan Hashmi (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh was a big hit when it released in theatres back in 2018. Now, the film is returning with a sequel to Goodachari and Adivi Sesh himself has penned the script for the film. Recently, it was announced that Emraan Hashmi has joined the star cast of G2 starring Adivi Sesh. For the unversed, this film will mark Emraan Hashmi's second venture in Telugu cinema and for G2 the actor is charging a hefty amount.

How much will Emraan Hashmi charge for Goodachari 2?

As per 123Telugu, Emraan Hashmi will walk home with Rs 7 crore as his fee. This is something huge as Emraan Hashmi will be playing a special role in the film. However, makers think that it is worth the investment owing to Emraan's past performances. Meanwhile, as per reports, Adivi Sesh is charging Rs 8 crore for the film.

A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image; X

 

For those unfamiliar, this is Emraan Hashmi's second venture into Telugu cinema. He will also appear in the upcoming action film OG, which stars Pawan Kalyan. Emraan Hashmi's announcement is a watershed moment in the development of this highly anticipated mega spy franchise. Emraan's addition to the G2 family builds on the buzz he generated with his terrifying performance as an antagonist in Tiger 3. Furthermore, the Adivi Sesh-starring film is unquestionably one of the country's most popular spy stories.

A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: X

 

What did Emraan Hashmi say about his role in G2?

Talking about his role in Adivi Sesh starrer Goodachari 2, Emraan Hashmi said, “Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller.” The prequel Goodachari starred Adivi and was a box office success, paving the way for the sequel. As the sequel progresses, the two stars' collaboration adds a new and exciting dimension to the project. The first look at the film has already captured fans' hearts, heightening their anticipation. Banita Sandhu stars as the film's leading lady. 

