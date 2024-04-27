Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent release Family Star premiered on OTT on April 26. The film debuted on a digital platform less than a month after its theatrical release on April 5. While the movie has been called out for several problematic scenes, one particular dialogue by Vijay’s character has invited the fury of netizens.

What is the scene in which Vijay Deverakonda is receiving flak?

After a lukewarm response at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer premiered on OTT earlier than anticipated. The romance drama has faced the wrath of social media users upon its digital premiere. Several netizens have shared particular scenes in which Vijay’s character Govardhan confronts the antagonist Ravi.

In the scene, Ravi Babu, who plays the role of a goon, comes to Govardhan’s residence to recover the money taken by his brother. As things escalate he proposes to take his sister-in-law and in return forgive the debt. As a response, Govardhan lectures the goons on how women need to be respected while thrashing them in the presence of his whole family. This is followed by a lewd remark by Vijay’s character who threatens the goons by indicating to rape the women in his family.

How did social media users react to the scene?

The scene landed the notice of social media users who slammed Vijay Deverakonda for agreeing to say the dialogues and Parasurama for writing the lines. One user wrote, “And the movie's name is Family Star.” Another pointed out the irony in the scene and wrote, “In Family Star, the 'hero' bashes up the goons of a muscleman who preyed upon the women of his family. And then, proceeds to give a rape threat to the women of the goon's family. That's all I have to say.” Bashing the film, another user wrote, “You'll find many reasons not to watch this irritating Family Star. But this reason tops my list! Few people I met said that they would react the same way! Naaku Wrong ga Ardamaindha or Meeku anthena! Cheppandi (Did I understand the dialogue wrong)?”

Family Star featuring Mrunal Thakur alongside Deverakonda, hit theatres on April 5. The Telugu film minted only ₹21.5 crore at the box office.