Vishwak Sen, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gaami, is currently on a promotional spree. The film which has been in making for part 4 years will see the light of the day on March 8. It is an epic adventure drama featuring Sen as an Aghora, who is on a quest to find a cure for his mysterious illness.

Now, as the release date is nearing, SS Rajamouli has penned an appreciation post, hailing the efforts of producer Karthik Sabareesh and director Vidyadhar.

SS Rajamouli wishes the Gaami team all the best ahead of the theatrical release

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the RRR director shared the poster of Gaami and wrote, "Impossible dreams... but working their a***s off to make it a reality". Praising Karthik and Vidyadhar, Rajamouli added, "That's what I felt when producer Karthik and director Vidyadhar met me and spoke about their efforts of 4 years in achieving the impressive visuals".

"Wishing the entire team of Gaami the very best for their release on March 8," he concluded.

Upon seeing this, Vishwak Sen re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories and thanked him for his appreciation. He wrote, "Coming it from god man SS Rajamouli garu. Thanks a lot sir."

What is the plotline of Gaami?

Gaami chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar (played by Sen) - a wounded and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the Maali leaves, which cure his rare condition, touch starvation, and the inability to experience any human touch. They only blossom every 36 years on the Dronagiri mountain deep in the Himalayas. He must complete this journey in a stipulated time, or he must wait another 36 years to find the leaves again.

Apart from Sen, the film also stars Chandini Chowdary, Abhinaya and Harika Pedda, in pivotal roles.