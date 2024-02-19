Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 04:02 IST

Gaami Star Vishwak Sen Rejected A Role In Jr NTR Starrer Devara?

Vishwak Sen has two simultaneous releases on the cards. Recent reports suggest that he was set to be a part of one of the biggest films of the year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vishwak Sen
Vishwak Sen | Image:vishwaksens/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vishwak Sen, who is gearing up for his film Gaami, is busy promoting his film. During one of the interactions, the actor revealed being offered a big-budget project with a star hero. Now there are speculations that the actor was supposed to be a part of Jr NTR starrer Devara, which he rejected.

Vishwak Sen Rejected Role In Devara?

According to Telugu 123, the Gaami star talked about how a massive film was offered to him but he rejected it for reasons best known to him. The actor also revealed that he regrets letting the film go.

What's more Vishwak Sen?

Vishwak Sen apart from Gaami will also be seen in the film Gangs of Godavari, which is slated to release this year. In Gaami, the actor is playing an interesting role of Agora who is on a mission to find a cure to a rare disease he's suffering from.

What do we know about Devara, the film Sen supposedly rejected?

Devara is a period drama starring Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film directed by Koratala Siva was supposed to hit the theaters on April 5, however, due to a delay in production, the film has been postponed to October 10, 2024. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 04:02 IST

