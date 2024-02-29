English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Gaami Trailer: Vishwak Sen Is An Aghora On A Quest To Find Cure For His Rare Condition

The makers

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaami Trailer
Gaami Trailer | Image:YouTube/UV Creations
The makers of Gaami shared the trailer of the Vishwak Sen starrer in a grand event in Hyderabad. The event was attended by the lead stars Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and MG Abhinaya among others. The film, set to hit the theatres on March 8 is directed by Vidyadhar Kagita.

Gaami trailer unveiled

Gaami trailer opens with Vishwak Sen away from human touch on the mountains covered with snow. The film has a mythological connection with a scientific touch.

What is Gaami all about?

Gaami chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar- a wounded, reluctant and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the cure for his very rare condition- ‘an inability to experience any human touch’.  But this adventure for cure would be fulfilled, only when he can confront and conquer his destiny that becomes intertwined with two other characters, according to the makers.

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and M G Abhinaya, the film also stars Mohammad Samad, Harika Pedada, Dayanand Reddy, Shanthi Rao, Mayank Parakh, John Kottoly, Bomma Sreedhar, Rajnish Sharma, Sharath Kumar N, Shankar Mahanthi, Aumkar Kotamraju, KLK Mani, Sanjay Ratha, K R Unnikrishnan, B Venkat Raman Rao, Rajiv Kumar, and Mahija, Ram among others. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

