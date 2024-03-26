×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Game Changer: Song Jaragandi By Daler Mehndi To Be Out On Ram Charan's Birthday - See New Poster

Game Changer was officially announced in February 2021. The film, directed by S Shankar, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Game Changer
Game Changer | Image:Daler Mehndi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Ram Charan's birthday eve, the makers of his much talked about film Game Changer finally dropped an update about the film. On March 27, Ram Charan's 39th birthday, the makers will drop the first song.

Game Changer song to be out

Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to Game Changer's song Jaragandi, took to his official X handle to drop an update about the song. He shared a new look of Ram Charan from the film and informed that the first song will be out on the actor's birthday at 9 am.

He wrote, "Get ready to jam to my epic track “Jaragandi” for the megastar @AlwaysRamCharan Ji’s flick ‘GAME CHANGER’, with slick beats by the one and only super music director @MusicThaman Ji. Stay tuned! Releasing Tomorrow at 9 AM."

What more do we know about Game Changer?

Directed by S Shankar, the film has been in the news since its official announcement in February 2021. It was tentatively titled RC15. Two years later, in March 2023, the makers announced the film's official title -- Game Changer. The film also stars Bollywood star Kiara Advani in the lead role. Actors SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, and Srikanth among others will be seen in pivotal roles.

The film will reportedly release in September, according to a statement by Game Changer's producer Dil Raju. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Titanic door

Titanic Door Auctioned

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Issues Fresh Ord

a few seconds ago
The Gagan Shakti exercise is carried out every five years.

IAF Gagan Shakti Exercise

4 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun’s Paycheck

6 minutes ago
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Mumbai-Bound Kamyani Express

Kamayani Express Bomb

9 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

10 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Disha Back Together

11 minutes ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari Meets Bengal Guv

12 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay On BMCM

13 minutes ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Disappointed

14 minutes ago
PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Modi's policy on women

15 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

15 minutes ago
Sriram Raghavan

Sriram On Merry Christmas

18 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

WC Qualifier

18 minutes ago
A dog entered the pitch during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

IPL Dog Cruelty

19 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News Live

20 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

23 minutes ago
Kota: 33-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours Over A Heated Argument, 3 Booked

Kota: 33-Year-Old Man

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo