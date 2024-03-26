Advertisement

On Ram Charan's birthday eve, the makers of his much talked about film Game Changer finally dropped an update about the film. On March 27, Ram Charan's 39th birthday, the makers will drop the first song.

Game Changer song to be out

Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to Game Changer's song Jaragandi, took to his official X handle to drop an update about the song. He shared a new look of Ram Charan from the film and informed that the first song will be out on the actor's birthday at 9 am.

Get ready to jam to my epic track “Jaragandi” for the mega star @AlwaysRamCharan Ji’s flick ‘GAME CHANGER’, with slick beats by the one and only super music director @MusicThaman Ji 🎶



Stay tuned!



Releasing Tomorrow at 9 AM #GameChanger #Jaragandi #NewTrack #DalerMehndi… pic.twitter.com/Zf5C8JoRJI — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 26, 2024

What more do we know about Game Changer?

Directed by S Shankar, the film has been in the news since its official announcement in February 2021. It was tentatively titled RC15. Two years later, in March 2023, the makers announced the film's official title -- Game Changer. The film also stars Bollywood star Kiara Advani in the lead role. Actors SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, and Srikanth among others will be seen in pivotal roles.

The film will reportedly release in September, according to a statement by Game Changer's producer Dil Raju.