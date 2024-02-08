Advertisement

The makers of Gaami, starring Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary, have finally announced the release date of the film. Helmed by Vidhyadhar Kagita, the film has been getting delayed since 2018. To announce the release date, the makers held a press meet where they revealed the reason behind the delay.

When will Gaami release?

The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8 on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. To note, Vishwak's Gangs Of Godavari was supposed to release on March 8, but now the actor has postponed the release date owing to a delay in production work. At a press meet, Vishwak addressed the delay topic and said it took them almost five years to make this film while the director worked on the story for almost a decade. Revealing the reason, he said, "As I worked on the project, I realised that time is this film’s biggest investment. When I said yes, I knew it would take time for this film to be made.”

Opening up about his experience while shooting for the film, he said, “I looked so realistic as an aghora that people would approach me when I was shooting outdoors. Some even offered me food. It made me happy because it meant I looked realistic. I am curious how the audience will react to the trailer. It’ll be one of a kind.”

More about Gaami

The first look of the film was launched a few days ago at Comic-Con in Hyderabad. In the film, Vishwak plays an aghora called Shankar who has a rare condition. The tagline on the poster also reads, “His biggest fear is human touch. His deepest desire is also human touch.” The film will also explore two other stories, which will run parallel in the film.

When will Gangs Of Godavari release?

During the same event, the actor opened up about the delay in the release date and shared one of their technicians suffered a personal loss so in respect of that they have decided to postpone the release date. He said, “My film is arriving on March 8 without any doubt. But the twist is that it is Gaami and not Gangs Of Godavari. There are some pending works left for Gangs Of Godavari. Gaami’s final copy is ready as of now. Regarding Gangs Of Godavari, one of our technicians suffered a personal loss. Out of respect and also due to workload, we decided to postpone that film.”