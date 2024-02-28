Advertisement

Director Gautham Menon's long-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram which was supposed to be released on November 24, 2023, has been postponed yet again. In a recent interview, the filmmaker stated that it was "heartbreaking" for him to see the film encounter multiple roadblocks over the years due to financial difficulties. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha.

Gautham Menon on Dhruva Natchathiram delay

Ahead of Dhruva Natchathiram's release in November, Gautham Vasudev Menon promised that the financial issues had been resolved and that the movie would definitely be released this time. However, the problems were far from resolved, and he was forced to postpone it once more. Dhruva Natchathiram has been delayed several times over the last six years.

Dhruva Natchathiram poster | Image: IMDb

In an interview with Film Companion, Gautham Menon said, "It was heartbreaking. There was a restlessness in me that really got my family worried. My wife, who was never worried about my side of work, made it a point to be with me for 20-25 days, because she could see that there was something really not right (in me)."

Gautham Menon talks about Dhruva Natchathiram's financial issues

Gautham Menon also stated that he wanted to travel but was unable to do so due to his responsibilities to the new investors. He said during the same interview, "We had to add them to the list of already existing investors. It was a nightmare. But, my film (Joshua) is coming out in a few more days and I am looking forward to that."

Gautham further said that he wished Dhruva Natchathiram released before Joshua. "I understood when the producer told me that we had to release the film. We had finished this film a year ago. The producer got the film censored and wanted to put it out and I am okay with the film. And it's my film, something I created. It's something that I am holding on to," he shared.

Meanwhile, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha feature Varun in the lead role, while Krishna and Raahei will be seen as the supporting star cast.