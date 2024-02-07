Advertisement

Naga Vamsi, the producer of Guntur Kaaram, recently held a press conference after the film crossed ₹200 crore in 1 week of its release. In the conference, the producer talked about the many controversies and negativity that was spread about the film. He also opened up about how they curbed the negative publicity.

Naga Vamsi Says Media Was Hellbent On Spreading Negative Talk About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram, which was released on January 12, opened to mixed reviews. The film, starring Mahesh Babu was one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The film was released alongside Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan which blew up upon its release, giving tough competition to Trivikram's film. Similar headlines were also made, people on social media gave average reviews to Guntur Kaaram.

Addressing it all, Naga Vamsi said, "The havoc created on social media by a section of people & Media for 12 hours after the 01:00 AM shows on day one shook us initially but talk of the film got settled down once the families started coming to theatres."

The producer further revealed, "Superstar Mahesh Babu was rock solid & was very confident about the film's performance even after getting mixed talk on day one. His belief in the film came true eventually."

"I'm not sure why a section of the media was hellbent on spreading negative talk about the film but withstanding all the negativity, our film worked eventually", he added.

Makers Raise Complaint To Book My Show

Naga Vamsi, in the press conference, also revealed that they have raised a complaint with the Book My Show site. He said, "We raised a complaint to Book My Show to allow only the people who bought tickets on their portal to give ratings instead of allowing everyone or bots to give ratings."