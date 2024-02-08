English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Guntur Kaaram: Telangana govt approves 1 AM, 4 AM shows for Mahesh Babu starrer, ticket price hike

After Prabhs' Salaar, the Telangana government approved Mahesh Babu's film Guntur Kaaram to have early morning and mid-night shows in the state.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram
Guntur Kaaram | Image:IMDb
After Salaar, Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram has been allowed early morning and midnight shows. The Telangana government has issued a notice granting the production house permission for "additional show, benefit show and hike of ticket price”.  For the unversed, the government had asked all the theatres to stop early and midnight shows after several mishaps took place inside the theatres.

After Salaar, Guntur Kaaram to have 4 AM and 1 AM shows

The notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permits to allow 6 shows starting from 4 AM for a period of one week from January 12 to January 18" in all the Telangana theatres. The government also accord permission to screen the film benefit show from 1 AM onward on January 12 in the 23 theatres.

(A poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Instagram)

The government has also hiked the rates of tickets by Rs 65 for single-screen theatres and Rs 100 for multiplex theatres respectively across Telangana. The state government stated that the above permission is granted "temporarily subject to payment of tax to the government on usual terms and conditions" and for Guntur Kaaram screening only.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of action-drama with a hint of mother-son's troublesome relationship.

(A poster of Guntur Kaaram | Image: Instagram)

The film is slated to release on January 12, clashing with Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan at the box office. On January 13 and January 14, the film will witness a clash with Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Saindhav and Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

