After Salaar, Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram has been allowed early morning and midnight shows. The Telangana government has issued a notice granting the production house permission for "additional show, benefit show and hike of ticket price”. For the unversed, the government had asked all the theatres to stop early and midnight shows after several mishaps took place inside the theatres.

The notice stated that the government “after careful examination of the matter hereby permits to allow 6 shows starting from 4 AM for a period of one week from January 12 to January 18" in all the Telangana theatres. The government also accord permission to screen the film benefit show from 1 AM onward on January 12 in the 23 theatres.

The government has also hiked the rates of tickets by Rs 65 for single-screen theatres and Rs 100 for multiplex theatres respectively across Telangana. The state government stated that the above permission is granted "temporarily subject to payment of tax to the government on usual terms and conditions" and for Guntur Kaaram screening only.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of action-drama with a hint of mother-son's troublesome relationship.

The film is slated to release on January 12, clashing with Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan at the box office. On January 13 and January 14, the film will witness a clash with Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Saindhav and Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga.