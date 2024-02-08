Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Hanu Man Director Prasanth Varma Hits Back At Trolls, Reaffirms His Avatar Dream

Prasanth Varma has reaffirmed his stance on mounting an Avatar-adjacent project in Telugu, contingent on audience reactions for Hanu Man.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prasanth Varma
Prasanth Varma | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Prasanth Varma has just seen through the release of his ambitious project Hanu Man. The Teja Sajja led fantasy action film released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with the Mahesh Babu led Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram. The film has opened to positive audience response having raked in ₹7.56 crores across all languages on day 1 of its theatrical run, as per a Sacnilk report. The positive audience response appears to have reaffirmed Prasanth Varma's faith in his own vision.

Prasanth Varma is still set on his Avatar dream


In the run up to Hanu Man's release, Prasanth Varma had confidently expressed his vision to mount a project, "bigger" than Hollywood fantasy sci-fi franchise Avatar, if Hanu Man was to be well received by audiences, in a conversation with Adivi Sesh. The comment made Varma the subject of immense trolling considering his ambitious stance.

However, as registers the start of what could be a strong theatrical run coupled with positive audience reactions, Prasanth Varma has now hit back at those trolls. As per a Gulte report, in a media interaction he affirmed that he is still very much set on the idea of making an Avatar-adjacent Telugu film - a project he would not mind spending two years on. Further addressing the trolls, Varma has added that they can only pull him up for his statement if he does not live up to his promise.

Prasanth Varma had also expressed his desire to make a Mahabharat film


As per a 123Telugu report, Prasanth Varma had revealed how when he had commenced his journey in the film industry, it had been his "dream" to direct a Mahabharat film. However, he gave up on the idea once he heard SS Rajamouli express his plans to direct what could potentially be a ten-part film franchise on the Mahabharat epic.

Varma said, "During the initial days of my career, I had the idea of making a film on Maha Bharat. When Rajamouli Garu announced that he was doing a film on the Indian epic, I dropped the idea."

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

