HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma Begins Work On Sequel As Movie Continues To Break Box Office Records
HanuMan director Prasanth Varma began with the pre-production work today, January 22, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha.
On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma treated his fans to an update on the sequel Jai Hanuman. The director is basking in the success of his recently released film starring Teja Sajja. It is busy breaking the records at the box office and giving a tough fight to Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.
Prasanth Varma shares an update about Jai Hanuman
Taking to his official X handle, Prasanth revealed that he has begun with the pre-production of the sequel. He shared the first look poster of the upcoming film, accompanied by an image of himself holding the script of Jai Hanuman. In the caption, he wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha."
The director hasn't shared more details regarding the cast and crew of the film, but it has been confirmed that Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. It has been reported that not Teja but Prasanth will be introducing a new face as a lead.
HanuMan box office collection
Starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty, the film opened to positive reviews by the critics and earned ₹8.05 crore in India despite clash with Guntur Kaaram. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the film earned ₹209.06 crore worldwide in just 10 days, with Guntur Kaaram at just ₹194 crore.
HanuMan has been receiving an overwhelming response, outperforming its competitors at the box office every day.
