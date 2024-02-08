English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

RRR Fever Continues, James Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer | WATCH

James Cameron, well known for his work in the Avatar franchise, once met with RRR director SS Rajamouli at the Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of James Cameron
A file photo of James Cameron | Image:X
  • 2 min read
James Cameron, well known for his work in the Avatar franchise, once met with RRR director SS Rajamouli at the Critics Choice Awards in 2023. The two had a 10-minute conversation at the event that became the talk of the town. Recently, James had an interaction with a reporter at the Saturn Awards where the person brought up a question about his meeting with SS Rajamouli. Since, James Cameron's response has gone viral on the internet.

James Cameron hails RRR on global platform 

At the Saturn Awards, James Cameron was asked, “I saw you met up with Rajamouli, who directed a fantastic film called RRR, talk about that.” Responding to the question, he said, “Well, I was being honest with him at the time that I thought it was spectacular work. It was great to see Indian cinema bursting out onto the world stage with broad acceptance.”

The official social media handle of RRR reposted the video on their X and wrote, “James Cameron… Your precious words always inspire us to strive better and be the best. We strongly believe Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries and grow to its fullest. #RRRMovie. (sic)”

When SS Rajamouli met James Cameron

Back in 2023, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR scripted history when it won Golden Globe and Oscar awards for Naatu Naatu. 

Earlier that year, the RRR director met James and wrote on social media, “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both (sic).”

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

