Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Shares Details About Prabhas Starrer: It Begins In Mahabharata

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin opened up about the timeline of Prabhas starrer film. He said the film will start in the Mahabharat period.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nag Ashwin, a still from Kalki 2898 AD
Nag Ashwin, a still from Kalki 2898 AD | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and will star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, among others. Recently, Nag Ashwin and Rana Daggubati attended an event in which the director spoke about the timeline of Kalki 2898 AD. He further revealed that the movie begins in the period of Mahabharat.

Poster of Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas | Image: X

 

Nag Ashwin drops an update on Kalki 2898 AD

The post production work of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is currently underway and the film will hit the big screens on May 9. At a recent press conference, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin opened up about why he named the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin said, "Our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898. That's the title of the film. It's called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years sort of distance in time." Kalki 2898 AD director also said, "It's is a fantasy fiction that starts in Mahabharata and 6000 years following that. It has a distinct Indian character."

Advertisement

He shared more details of the Prabhas starrer film and said, "We are trying to create the worlds that are there, imagining what it could be like. We will still keep it Indian and our challenge is not to make it look like Blade Runner." At the same event, Nag Ashwin talked about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its use in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others is a sci-fi dystopian film that is based on the Hndu mythology. The movie is helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be India's most expensive movie and will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers' Tractor Rally Likely to Hit Traffic in Noida Today

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Video of famed Indian cricketers' duplicates discussing strategy goes VI

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Rubina Dilaik To Quit TV After Birth Of Twins? Shakti Actress Reacts

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Nafe Singh's Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Protest in Jhajjar

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Google Keep’s new AI list-making assistant open for more users

    Tech 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo