Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and will star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, among others. Recently, Nag Ashwin and Rana Daggubati attended an event in which the director spoke about the timeline of Kalki 2898 AD. He further revealed that the movie begins in the period of Mahabharat.

Poster of Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas | Image: X

Nag Ashwin drops an update on Kalki 2898 AD

The post production work of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is currently underway and the film will hit the big screens on May 9. At a recent press conference, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin opened up about why he named the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin said, "Our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898. That's the title of the film. It's called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years sort of distance in time." Kalki 2898 AD director also said, "It's is a fantasy fiction that starts in Mahabharata and 6000 years following that. It has a distinct Indian character."

Advertisement

It's is a fantasy fiction that starts in Mahabharata and 6000 years following that. It has a distinct Indian character.

-- Director @nagashwin7 about #Kalki2898AD #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/oR3feBVLXq — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) February 25, 2024

He shared more details of the Prabhas starrer film and said, "We are trying to create the worlds that are there, imagining what it could be like. We will still keep it Indian and our challenge is not to make it look like Blade Runner." At the same event, Nag Ashwin talked about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its use in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others is a sci-fi dystopian film that is based on the Hndu mythology. The movie is helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be India's most expensive movie and will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar.