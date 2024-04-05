×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Shares Unseen Photos With Prabhas From Italy

Disha Patani and Prabhas were recently in the Italy to shoot for their upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha Patani, who will be seen in the multi-starrer upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of the movie’s shoot in Italy, which also features the lead actor Prabhas. Taking to Instagram, Disha dropped a string of photos and videos from the movie’s shoot schedule in Italy.

Image credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha shares photos from Kalki sets in Italy

On April 5, the actress shared a series of photos and videos. Disha also dropped some picturesque glimpses of the mountainous landscape. The first video shows Disha wrapped in a thick purple coloured blanket, while she braves chilly winds near the seaside. The second picture is a random picture with director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas.

There is a picture of Disha getting her makeup done in the car. A selfie with Prabhas is just so heartwarming. It shows Disha in a black hoodie, while Prabhas is sporting a grey hoodie and a black bandana on his head. She captioned her post, “Italy photo dump… @kalki2898ad it was (chilly face, wind emoji).”

What do we know about Kalki 2898 movie?

The film, starring actors Prabhas, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. It is directed by filmmaker Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies.

Image credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

What more do we know about Disha Patani?

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The actress will also be seen in the films Kanguva and Welcome To The Jungle, respectively. Kanguva will mark her Tamil debut. The film, directed by Siva, stars Suriya in the lead role. It is said to be the Tamil star's most expensive film to date. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

