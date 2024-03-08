Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:14 IST
Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Unveil New Look Of Prabhas From Future Streets Of Kasi, Reveal Character Name
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD's shoot and post-production are happening simultaneously to meet the deadline. The film will release on May 9.
The Kalki 2898 AD fever is brewing as the release date is nearing. Speaking of which, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers have unveiled the name of Prabhas's character. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie's shoot and post-production are happening simultaneously to meet the deadline.
Meet Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD character
Taking to X, Vyjayanthi Movies, a production house, shared a poster showcasing Prabhas as a worrior Bhairava. He is seemingly preparing for a street fight. “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing 'BHAIRAVA' from #Kalki2898AD,” reaad the caption
Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
Prabhas and Disha Patani shooting for a dance sequence in Italy
The Kalki 2898 AD team landed in Italy on March 6 and kicked off with the dance sequence on March 7. The production house shared the photo of Prabhas and Disha from the sets on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "Windy Vibes #Kalki2898AD".
Seeing the image, we can say that they are shooting in chilly weather as Disha is wrapped in a grey-coloured blanket while Prabhas has donned a black puffer jacket. In the background, we can see a breathtaking view of the blue sea and clear sky.
What else we know about Kalki 2898 AD
Most of the portions have been wrapped up with only songs left in the schedule. The epic science-fiction dystopian drama is based on Hindu scriptures. The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time.
Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on May 9.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:13 IST
