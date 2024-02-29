English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin Decodes Film's Title, Reveals Plot Details Of The Prabhas Starrer

Director Nag Ashwin, ahead of the release of the Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD, delved into a detailed discussion about the film's one of a kind title.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nag Ashwin
Nag Ashwin | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nag Ashwin is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. The Prabhas led film, is not just grand in scale and premise, but also boasts of an airtight star cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone besides Prabhas. The National Award winning director has recently shed light on the logic behind the film's unique title.

Nag Ashwin decodes Kalki 2898 AD's title


In a recent media interaction Nag Ashwin elaborated on the rationale of his upcoming film's title. The director's complex analogy made for a telling insight into the grand vision the film is trying to achieve, and the many worlds it is birthing along the way. 

Advertisement


He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner or a Tokyo Spice Punk..." When further prodded about why the mysterious figure of 2898 was part of the film's title, Ashwin explained that 6000 years back dates to 312 BC, which is when the last known avatar of Krishna had come on earth. The film begins during the Mahabharata era and ends 6000 years later - which comes to 2898 AD.

Advertisement

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD's Krishna connection


Speaking at 11T Bombay's tech fest last year, Nag Ashwin had shared a brief explanation of the film's mythological context. Despite being heavily rooted in the sci-fi genre, it is this unmissable link with mythology and religion which extends the film its Indian touch. 

Advertisement


He said, "It is something connected to our present and past. That’s what the story is. In Hindu scriptures, Kalki is envisioned as the figure destined to bring an end to the Kali Yuga, one of the four stages in the cyclical nature of existence in Vaishnava cosmology."  Kalki 2898 AD will be releasing in theatres worldwide on May 9. 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

4 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

8 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

8 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Himachal political thriller intensifies, Sukhu govt firefights rebellion

    The Debate11 minutes ago

  2. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  3. Operation Valentine On OTT: Where To Watch Varun Tej's Action Thriller

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shahid-Kriti, Rakul-Jackky At TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony Was All About Love

    Web Stories24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo