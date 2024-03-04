Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Stars Prabhas, Disha Patani Hit International Shores For Shoot Of Romantic Song

A crew member from Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media handle to share a picture from the sets of film. The shooting is currently going on in Italy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of this years. Kalki 2898 AD is a pan-India film and is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Kalki 2989 AD is going to be a mythological sci-fi drama movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, apart from Prabhas. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Prabhas and Disha are currently shooting for their sequence in Kalki 2898 AD in abroad.

Latest update on Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, a crew member from Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media handle to share a picture from the sets of film. Currently, Prabhas and Disha Patani are shooting in Sardinia Island in Italy. The two will reportedly shoot for their romantic song together in Italy and will return to India to complete the remaining shoot of Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD shoot in Italy | Image: Instagram

Director Nag Ashwin decodes Kalki 2898 AD's title

In a recent media interaction Nag Ashwin elaborated on the rationale of his upcoming film's title. The director's complex analogy made for a telling insight into the grand vision the film is trying to achieve, and the many worlds it is birthing along the way.

Advertisement

He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner or a Tokyo Spice Punk..." When asked why the mysterious figure 2898 was included in the film's title, Ashwin explained that 6000 years ago corresponds to 312 BC, when Krishna's last known avatar appeared on Earth. The film begins during the Mahabharata era and ends 6000 years later in 2898 AD.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

16 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

16 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

16 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

16 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

16 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NSE surpasses 9 crore investor mark

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. Ramadan 2024: UAE Slashes Daily Work Hours For Govt Employees

    World18 minutes ago

  3. 1 Dead After Firing at Mohali Airport

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Setback for Mamata as TMC MLA Tapas Roy Submits Resignation

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Rajouri

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo