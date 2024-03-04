Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of this years. Kalki 2898 AD is a pan-India film and is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Kalki 2989 AD is going to be a mythological sci-fi drama movie featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, apart from Prabhas. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Prabhas and Disha are currently shooting for their sequence in Kalki 2898 AD in abroad.

Recently, a crew member from Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media handle to share a picture from the sets of film. Currently, Prabhas and Disha Patani are shooting in Sardinia Island in Italy. The two will reportedly shoot for their romantic song together in Italy and will return to India to complete the remaining shoot of Kalki 2898 AD.

Director Nag Ashwin decodes Kalki 2898 AD's title

In a recent media interaction Nag Ashwin elaborated on the rationale of his upcoming film's title. The director's complex analogy made for a telling insight into the grand vision the film is trying to achieve, and the many worlds it is birthing along the way.

He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner or a Tokyo Spice Punk..." When asked why the mysterious figure 2898 was included in the film's title, Ashwin explained that 6000 years ago corresponds to 312 BC, when Krishna's last known avatar appeared on Earth. The film begins during the Mahabharata era and ends 6000 years later in 2898 AD.