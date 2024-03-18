Advertisement

Kanguva has been one of the most anticipated films of Tamil star Suriya this year. The film which reportedly draws inspiration from SS Rajamouli's 2009 film Magadheera is touted to be a fantasy period drama. It is also speculated that Suriya will be seen in six different avatars in the film. Now, the makers of the film have shared a major update about the film.

Kanguva teaser to release on this date

After having announced Kanguva in 2022, the makers of Suriya starrer on Monday, March 18 revealed that the teaser of the film will be released on March 19 at 4:30 pm. The period drama, directed by filmmaker Siva, will also star actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. While Disha Patani will be seen as the film's leading lady opposite Suriya, actor Bobby Deol will play the antagonist. Both Bobby and Disha will mark their Tamil debut with Kanguva.

What more do we know about Kanguva?

Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, touted to be a fantasy action film, is directed by Siva and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

Heartfelt thanks to our #Udhiran, @thedeol sir from Producer @GnanavelrajaKe sir for making #Kanguva 🦅 even more special and majestic 👑



Your presence and the joy you shared with your son watching glimpses of the film definitely made our day✨@Suriya_offl @DishPatani… pic.twitter.com/G2y0ayun4i — Kanguva (@KanguvaTheMovie) March 1, 2024

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash among others. The film was originally announced in 2019 and was tentatively titled Suriya 39. After multiple delays, the film was reannounced in 2022 as Suriya 42. It is also said to be one of the most expensive films of Suriya.

Kanguva is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2024 in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats.