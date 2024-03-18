×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Kanguva Makers Share Important Update, Teaser Of Suriya Starrer To Release On This Date

Kanguva stars actors Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanguva
Kanguva | Image:IMDb
Kanguva has been one of the most anticipated films of Tamil star Suriya this year. The film which reportedly draws inspiration from SS Rajamouli's 2009 film Magadheera is touted to be a fantasy period drama. It is also speculated that Suriya will be seen in six different avatars in the film. Now, the makers of the film have shared a major update about the film.

Kanguva teaser to release on this date

After having announced Kanguva in 2022, the makers of Suriya starrer on Monday, March 18 revealed that the teaser of the film will be released on March 19 at 4:30 pm. The period drama, directed by filmmaker Siva, will also star actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. While Disha Patani will be seen as the film's leading lady opposite Suriya, actor Bobby Deol will play the antagonist. Both Bobby and Disha will mark their Tamil debut with Kanguva.

What more do we know about Kanguva?

Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, touted to be a fantasy action film, is directed by Siva and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash among others. The film was originally announced in 2019 and was tentatively titled Suriya 39. After multiple delays, the film was reannounced in 2022 as Suriya 42. It is also said to be one of the most expensive films of Suriya.

Kanguva is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2024 in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

