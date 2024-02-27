English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

LEAKED: Prabhas' Photo From Kalki 2898 AD Goes Viral, Fans React

Kalki 2989 AD aka Project K is one of the highly anticipated movies. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, a still of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD leaked online.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:x
  • 2 min read
Kalki 2989 AD aka Project K is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others in the film. Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame is directing Kalki 2898 AD and is currently gearing up for the post production process of the film. Amid the buzz surrounding Prabhas starrer, a  Kalki 2898 AD of the actor from the movie has gone viral.

Kalki 2898 AD still | Image: X

 

Photo of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD goes viral

A new photo of Prabhas from a scene in Kalki 2898 AD has leaked online. A social media user shared a snap of Prabhas in his Kalki avatar on X handle. This photo gave away a major clue about Prabhas's role in the Nag Ashwin directorial and went viral within moments on social media. However, some social media users have claimed that the photo is fake and was edited out of a movie featuring Jason Momoa. Check out the photo below.

Prabhas' still from Kalki 2898 AD leaked | Image: X

 

Kalki 2898 AD makers sue VFX company

Months ago, a photo of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD went viral on social media, forcing the makers to sue the VFX company. As per media reports, makers discovered that a still from Kalki 2898 AD was leaked by one of the employees working in the VFX company. The makers even filed a defamation lawsuit against the VFX company and a criminal case was also registered against the person who leaked the photo featuring Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 - A.D. is an upcoming Indian epic science-fiction dystopian film inspired by Hindu scriptures. Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which was produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

