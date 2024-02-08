Advertisement

Prasanth Varma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial venture HanuMan. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12. Ahead of the film's release, the director said that SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali inspired them to "dream big".

Prasanth Varma says HanuMan will inspire others without having big stars

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja reflected on the groundbreaking success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. They also spoke about its impact on their vision. While acknowledging the stars and immense budget behind the epic saga, the director emphasised the potential of HanuMan to inspire a new wave of dreamers. He said that he believes that even without relying on big names or hefty resources, his film's success can empower thousands, even lakhs, to pursue their cinematic aspirations.

The poster of Hanu-Man | Image: IMDb

“Baahubali already had big stars, a very star director and all that but this film doesn’t have any of that. The Baahubali had a big budget and all that. Baahubali inspired us to dream big but if this film works, it will inspire thousands, I think lakhs of people to dream big, even without having big stars or big budget, or big star directors," he said.

Teja Sajja believes in divine intervention

HanuMan's release date coincides with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Addressing the coincidence in the same interview, TejaSajja called this moment "a divine blessing". He revealed that HanuMan was supposed to be released in the middle of 2023 but due to some unforeseen events, it got postponed.

The actor said, “We were supposed to release this film on May 12th, but as the content wasn’t ready by that time. Prashanth needed some more time. So by that time, they asked for six months to get the copy and the content ready. So we have placed it for January because Sankranti is a season in our culture where larger number of audience gather in the theatres. So this is totally a divine blessing for us.”

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story.

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.