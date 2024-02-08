Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Like Baahubali, HanuMan Will Inspire People To 'Dream Big': Director Prasanth Varma

HanuMan director said that he believes that even without relying on big names or hefty resources, his film's success can empower thousands of people.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teja Sajja-Hanuma
Official poster of the film HanuMan | Image:Instagram/Teja Sajja
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prasanth Varma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial venture HanuMan. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12. Ahead of the film's release, the director said that SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali inspired them to "dream big".

Prasanth Varma says HanuMan will inspire others without having big stars

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja reflected on the groundbreaking success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. They also spoke about its impact on their vision. While acknowledging the stars and immense budget behind the epic saga, the director emphasised the potential of HanuMan to inspire a new wave of dreamers. He said that he believes that even without relying on big names or hefty resources, his film's success can empower thousands, even lakhs, to pursue their cinematic aspirations.

The poster of Hanu-Man | Image: IMDb

“Baahubali already had big stars, a very star director and all that but this film doesn’t have any of that. The Baahubali had a big budget and all that. Baahubali inspired us to dream big but if this film works, it will inspire thousands, I think lakhs of people to dream big, even without having big stars or big budget, or big star directors," he said.

Advertisement

Teja Sajja believes in divine intervention

HanuMan's release date coincides with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Addressing the coincidence in the same interview, TejaSajja called this moment "a divine blessing". He revealed that HanuMan was supposed to be released in the middle of 2023 but due to some unforeseen events, it got postponed.

Advertisement

The actor said, “We were supposed to release this film on May 12th, but as the content wasn’t ready by that time. Prashanth needed some more time. So by that time, they asked for six months to get the copy and the content ready. So we have placed it for January because Sankranti is a season in our culture where larger number of audience gather in the theatres. So this is totally a divine blessing for us.”

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story.

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement