Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie SSMB29. The film is directed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Since, the project has been confirmed, there has been significant buzz around the movie. Now, the latest rumours suggest that SSMB29 will feature Nagarjuna in a prominent role.

Will Nagarjuna share screen space with Mahesh Babu in SSMB29?

As per a report by GetsCinema, Nagarjuna will play a pivotal role in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29. Rumours suggest that SSMB29 will be in the vein of the popular Hollywood adventure series Indiana Jones, with a story centered on the character Hanuman.

What more do we know about Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29?

The plot of SSMB 29 will be distinct from SS Rajamouli's previous films. Mahesh Babu will film some intense action scenes in the African jungle. Not only will the film be shot in Africa, but also in other locations around the world. According to reports, Rajamouli will travel to Europe to shoot some scenes for SSMB29.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will feature similar characteristics like Lord Hanuman in SSMB29. "Mahesh Babu's character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who is known for his courage, strength, and fight against all odds in the jungles. The trajectory of Mahesh Babu's character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a unique spin given by Rajamouli," a source told Pinkvilla about the film.

What did SS Rajamouli say about SSMB29

Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 will reportedly be a trilogy, but the producers have not confirmed whether he will play the main character in all three parts. The film is currently in pre-production, and the script is being written by Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad. "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting-actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots,” he shared while speaking at an international film festival.