×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Mahesh Babu Steps Out To Watch Dune 2 With Wife Namrata Shirodkar In Hyderabad | Watch

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar stepped out for a date night on Sunday, March 10. The couple was reportedly at a movie theatre to watch Dune: Part 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the success of Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is currently getting ready for his upcoming project with SS Rajamouli, which is reportedly titled SSMB29. While the actor has bee busy with his film projects, he has consistently shown that he is a family man in addition to being a talented performer. He looks forward to spending time with his wife and kids whenever he gets a moment away from his hectic schedule. Recently, the Maharshi star was spotted with his spouse Namrata Shirodkar at a movie theater in Hyderabad. 

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar’s date night

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar stepped out for a date night on Sunday, March 10. The power couple was reportedly at a theatre to watch Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune: Part 2. 

After seeing the movie, the pair was spotted getting into their car dressed in casual attire. Mahesh Babu wore an orange shirt and a creme-coloured cap, while Namrata chose a black ensemble.

Advertisement

 

 

What’s next for Mahesh Babu?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be starring in SS Rajamouli’s next, tentatively titled SSMB29. As per media reports, the filmmaker has advised the actor to refrain from making public appearances before the event of SSMB29. 

It has been reported that SS Rajamouli does not want Mahesh Babu's look for SSMB29 to leak online. Therefore, he has asked the Guntur Kaaram star to refarin from any appearances in the public until a decision is made.

Advertisement

 

 

SSMB29 is the first collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The film is billed as a jungle adventure, with references to mythology and epics, as is typical of the director. Furthermore, it is understood that Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana will serve as inspiration for both the story and Mahesh Babu's character. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info14 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo