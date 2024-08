Published 17:51 IST, August 8th 2024

Mr Bachchan Director Slams Trolls Over Ravi Teja-Bhagyashri Borse's Age Gap Backlash: That Is Acting

Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri starrer Mr Bachchan, which is a Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid, is slated to release on theatres on August 15.