Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Mrunal Thakur Reveals Her Favourite Co-star Till Date: He Is An Inspiration, Friend And Mentor

Mrunal Thakur recently attended a press event prior to Family Star's release, where the actress was asked to name her favorite co-star to date.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur experienced success in the Telugu cinema industry in 2023. The actress is now prepared for her next Telugu release titled Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is her third Telugu outing and it opens in theaters on April 5. Mrunal, together with Vijay and director Parasuram Petla, spoke with the press prior to the movie's release. The actress was asked to name her favorite co-star to date. 

Who is Mrunal Thakur’s favourite co-star? 

When asked to choose her favourite among all the actors she has worked with, Mrunal said it was a tough question but didn’t shy away from taking a name. The actress said her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan is her favourite. 

 

 

She said, “Sita Ramam was a tough film for me. He was the one who encouraged me during the shoot. He has acted in many languages, and that’s why he is an inspiration to me. He is also my guide, friend, and favourite actor.” 

Advertisement

What do we know about Sita Ramam?

Sita Ramam is a Telugu language period romantic drama film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The story of the film begins with Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student sets ablaze the car of an Indian in London. Refused to apologise, Afreen is asked to return 1 Million in 1 month. Angered Afreen comes back to Pakistan to get the money from her grandfather. 

Advertisement

 

Still from Sita Ramam

 

The late grandfather assigns a letter-delivering task to Afreen, written by Ram to Sita. Afreen sets out to find Ram and gradually unveils the story of Sita and Ram. The movie is currently available for streaming on Prime Video. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:10 IST

