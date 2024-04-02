Advertisement

With Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur experienced success in the Telugu cinema industry in 2023. The actress is now prepared for her next Telugu release titled Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is her third Telugu outing and it opens in theaters on April 5. Mrunal, together with Vijay and director Parasuram Petla, spoke with the press prior to the movie's release. The actress was asked to name her favorite co-star to date.

Who is Mrunal Thakur’s favourite co-star?

When asked to choose her favourite among all the actors she has worked with, Mrunal said it was a tough question but didn’t shy away from taking a name. The actress said her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan is her favourite.

She said, “Sita Ramam was a tough film for me. He was the one who encouraged me during the shoot. He has acted in many languages, and that’s why he is an inspiration to me. He is also my guide, friend, and favourite actor.”

What do we know about Sita Ramam?

Sita Ramam is a Telugu language period romantic drama film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Apart from Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The story of the film begins with Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student sets ablaze the car of an Indian in London. Refused to apologise, Afreen is asked to return 1 Million in 1 month. Angered Afreen comes back to Pakistan to get the money from her grandfather.

Still from Sita Ramam

The late grandfather assigns a letter-delivering task to Afreen, written by Ram to Sita. Afreen sets out to find Ram and gradually unveils the story of Sita and Ram. The movie is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.