Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Mrunal Thakur Visits Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple In Hyderabad Ahead Of Family Star Release | Watch

Mrunal Thakur is currently in Hyderabad for the promotions of her upcoming film Family Star, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Mrunal Thakur/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur who is currently gearing up for the release of her third Telugu film Family Star recently visited one of Hyderabad's oldest temples Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple on Sunday, March 24. The actress was seen dressed in ethnic wear and folding her hands before the Goddess' idol. She also sported a tilak and smiled at people who were also present in the temple. The actress is in the city to promote her film ahead of its release on April 10.

Mrunal Thakur visits one of Hyderabad's oldest temples

Mrunal Thakur, on March 24, visited the Yellamma Pochamma Temple. A video from her visit is going viral on social media. The actress was wearing a maroon dress for her visit to the temple. She took part in the maha aarti and sought the blessings of the goddess for her upcoming film.

What do we know about Family Star?

Family Star, directed and written by filmmaker Parasuram, stars actors Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. The story revolves around the character of Vijay who loves his family more than anything. However, there is a twist to it. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10.

Advertisement

What do we know about Mrunal Thakur's other Telugu projects?

Mrunal Thakur made her Tollywood debut with the 2022 film Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. The film was a massive hit at the box office and received positive reviews and love after its OTT debut as well. 

Next, she was seen in the 2023 Telugu film Hi Nanna, which too became an audience's favourite at the box office and dominated the top charts of the OTT platform Netflix for several weeks after its digital debut. The film also starred Nani in the lead role. 

If Family Star too creates the same magic as Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, it will be a Hattrick for Mrunal with all of her Telugu films proving to be massive hits so far. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

