Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Thandel with director Chandoo Mondeti. Talking about the movie on Zig Wheels, the actor revealed the storyline of Thandel. Apart from that, he also discussed what his nd Sai Pallavi's characters in the movie would look like.

Thandel poster | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya talks about the inspiration behind Thandel

During the interview, Naga Chaitanya revealed that his film Thandel is inspired by an incident that took place in Srikakulam in 2018. In 2018, some fishermen from Srikakulam drifted into the Pakistani waters and were taken into custody. He said, "Thandel is a film I’ve been working on for quite some time; it’s a very special film for me. Firstly, I’ve never attempted this kind of character or texture. It’s based on some true incidents in 2018 involving these fishermen from Srikakulam. Usually, they go to Gujarat and go fishing from there. On one of their trips, they drifted off into Pakistan's borders and got caught."

Naga reveals that the love story in the film is also based on real-life stories

Naga Chaitanya also shared that he personally met with the fishermen from Srikakulam and listened to their harrowing experience. He further added that the love story featured in Thandel is also based on one of their life stories. He said, "Their journey being in jail for a year and a half and how they come out is what the film is about. It’s an inspiring story. I met these fishermen, spent time with them, and learnt about what they went through." "The love story me and Sai feature in is also genuinely what happened. The real-life couple are now married. His wife fought for these fishermen and motivated the government to bring them back to India. I’m glad I got the opportunity to tell this story," Naga Chaitanya further added.