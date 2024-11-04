Published 17:44 IST, November 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Wedding Date Fixed? Netizens Are Not Prepared And Allu Arjun Is To Blame
Reports are gaining traction that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4 in a specially built mandapam at Annapurna Studios.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 earlier this year | Image: Nagarjuna/X
Advertisement
17:44 IST, November 4th 2024