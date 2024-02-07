Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Nagarjuna Reveals Slate Of Films Lined Up For Sankranthi 2025 At Naa Saami Ranga Success Meet

After witnessing a box office showdown in 2024, Nagarjuna at a recent success meet event promised to return with a new film on Sankranthi 2025.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga | Image:Youtube
After witnessing a massive box office clash during Sankranthi 2024, filmmakers are all set to recreate a similar situation next year around the festival. Recently, at the Telugu film Naa Saami Ranga's success bash, actor Nagarjuna confirmed returning with a new film on Sankranthi 2025. Meanwhile, two other big films, one of them featuring the recent Padma Vibhushan awardee are also scheduled for Sankranthi 2025.

Which films to release on Sankranthi 2025?

While this year's Sankranthi slate saw a mix of new and OG stars' films, next year we will have films like Shatamanam Bhavati 2 starring Sharwanand and Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi. Nagarjuna too promised to return next year with a new film - details yet to be released. Addressing the crowd at Naa Saami Ranga's success meet and said, "See you next year Sankranthi."

Sankranthi 2024 box office clash?

After the amazing box office clash in 2020 between Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Darbar, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Panga, Indian cinema witnessed another interesting clash this year with films like Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Naa Saami Ranga, Saindhav, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, Merry Christmas and Mission: Chapter 1 releasing during the Sankranthi week. Six out of eight films mentioned did well at the box office with HanuMan stealing the top spot as it had a new hero-director duo with a unique concept. The film wasn't expected to earn over ₹250 crores worldwide, giving strong competition to OG stars like Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh Daggubati among others. However, with good word of mouth, the film made on a budget of ₹16 crore with more ₹16 crore on its marketing, earned over 700% profit at the box office. HanuMan directed by Prasanth Varma stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

