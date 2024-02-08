English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Nagarjuna To Begin Shooting For 100th Film with Dhanush, Director Sekhar Kammula On THIS Date

Nagarjuna is currently awaiting the release of his next project, Naa Saami Ranga. The film will also mark Vijay Binni's directorial debut.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nagarjuna is currently hours away from the release of his next big banner project, Naa Saami Ranga. Slated for a release on January 14, it makes for the last film in the lineup of major Telugu Sankranti releases. As per recent reports, the actor will commence filming for his next within a few days of Naa Saami Ranga's theatrical release.

Nagarjuna to start filming for his next project


In a recent media interaction organised for Naa Saami Ranga, Nagarjuna revealed that he will shortly be commencing filming for his next. The project in question is the Shekhar Kammula directorial the veteran actor has been signed on for. Interestingly, the Shekhar Kammula directorial will feature Nagarjuna share screen space with Dhanush, who just saw through the release of his Arun Matheswaran helmed period drama Captain Miller.

As per a report, Nagarjuna will begin filming for his Shekhar Kammula project on January 24. The schedule will take place in Hyderabad with the objective of wrapping up Nagarjuna's portions first. Speaking about the same, Nagarjuna has said, "I am looking forward to working with Dhanush and Shekhar Kammula directing the project is just the icing on the cake."

Nagarjuna opens up about Naa Saami Ranga's Sankranti release


Naa Saami Ranga makes for the fourth and final film in the Sankranti lineup of theatrical releases. It is set to face direct competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's Hanu Man and Venkatesh's Saindhav. Addressing the clash, Nagarjuna said that despite competition, there is no point in pushing the date for Naa Saami Ranga as its content is contextual to the Sankranti season.

He said, "We have to release the movie for Sankranthi only as the content revolves around the festival. So there is no choice other than releasing the film."

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

