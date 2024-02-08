Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is A Veshti-clad Villain in Telugu Debut Saindhav, Video Goes Viral

Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a small video to his Instagram page in which he is seen wearing a traditional white and gold veshti, with a white shirt.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Image:Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood stars have recently started making their way in the South industry. Several of them have worked with South filmmakers in recent times and made their debut in the regional film industry. The latest to join this trend was Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor is working with Venkatesh Daggubati in his first Telugu film, Saindhav. His first look from the movie recently went viral on social media. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui dons veshti for Saindhav

Nawazuddin posted a brief video to his Instagram page in which he is seen wearing a traditional white and gold veshti, with a white shirt. He spins the veshti in a cinematic flourish before resting it elegantly on his shoulder in a gesture that pays homage to the legendary star Rajinikanth. 

The actor’s caption read, “Debuting in #TeluguCinema be like #Saindhav. Releasing on 13th Jan, 2024.” Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the video, making comparisons between Nawazuddin’s aesthetic and his Sacred Games character Ganesh Gaitonde's character's charm. Heart-shaped and fire-emoji-filled comments poured in from fans complimenting the actor's eye-catching avatar and the merging of two iconic figures.

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his first Telugu project 

During a press meet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui discussed his thoughts on his performance in Saindhav and emphasized that he places more attention on character depth than traditional hero or villain parts. He conveyed his excitement about working with Venkatesh and his desire to take on jobs that interest him.

The Haddi actor said, “I have never seen a role as a villain or hero. What matters is whether the character excites me or not. Sometimes there is more opportunity to perform in negative roles than positive ones. Director Sailesh has designed a very unique role in Saindhav. It is a character with a lot of potential to perform.”

Advertisement
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character poster from Saindhav 

 

Saindhav is a Telugu-language action thriller film directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath, Baby Sara and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will release on January 13.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement