Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is A Veshti-clad Villain in Telugu Debut Saindhav, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood stars have recently started making their way in the South industry. Several of them have worked with South filmmakers in recent times and made their debut in the regional film industry. The latest to join this trend was Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor is working with Venkatesh Daggubati in his first Telugu film, Saindhav. His first look from the movie recently went viral on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui dons veshti for Saindhav

Nawazuddin posted a brief video to his Instagram page in which he is seen wearing a traditional white and gold veshti, with a white shirt. He spins the veshti in a cinematic flourish before resting it elegantly on his shoulder in a gesture that pays homage to the legendary star Rajinikanth.

The actor’s caption read, “Debuting in #TeluguCinema be like #Saindhav. Releasing on 13th Jan, 2024.” Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the video, making comparisons between Nawazuddin’s aesthetic and his Sacred Games character Ganesh Gaitonde's character's charm. Heart-shaped and fire-emoji-filled comments poured in from fans complimenting the actor's eye-catching avatar and the merging of two iconic figures.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his first Telugu project

During a press meet, Nawazuddin Siddiqui discussed his thoughts on his performance in Saindhav and emphasized that he places more attention on character depth than traditional hero or villain parts. He conveyed his excitement about working with Venkatesh and his desire to take on jobs that interest him.

The Haddi actor said, “I have never seen a role as a villain or hero. What matters is whether the character excites me or not. Sometimes there is more opportunity to perform in negative roles than positive ones. Director Sailesh has designed a very unique role in Saindhav. It is a character with a lot of potential to perform.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character poster from Saindhav

Saindhav is a Telugu-language action thriller film directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath, Baby Sara and Ruhani Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will release on January 13.

